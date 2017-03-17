CAPS increase gate charges

Share this article:

HARARE - In a bid to recoup costs of taking part in the taxing African Champions League, CAPS United have hiked gate charges for Sunday’s match against TP Mazembe at the National Sports Stadium.

Makepekepe will host the DR Congo champions for the second leg of the final qualifier with the tie delicately poised at 1-1 following last Sunday’s first leg in Lubumbashi.

Fans will have to fork out $5 for the entry into the rest of the ground while tickets for the VIP have been pegged at $20. A VVIP ticket is going for $50 on Sunday.

For their home game against Lesotho side Lioli FC in the preliminary round, Makepekepe charged $3 for a ticket in the rest of the ground category.

“We would like to advise the nation and our beloved fans as well as our valued stakeholders that the Caf Champions League tournament is involving substantial amounts of costs which are far beyond the club’s reach and capacity,” Makepekepe said in a statement last night.

“We are appealing and seeking support from all supporters to come in their numbers, rally behind the team and contribute financially by paying entry fees that will be directed towards match expenses. We understand the harsh economic conditions currently prevailing but you can still donate for a noble cause by buying a ticket and together we can make it.”

Meanwhile, TP Mazembe are expected to arrive in Harare tomorrow afternoon.