Businessman up for criminal trespass

HARARE - Businessman Timothy Trombas has been dragged to court by his ex-wife on charges of criminal trespass after reportedly visiting their children at Nicola Audrey Foote’s residence without the woman’s permission.

With the matter due to be heard by Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba yesterday — on a day the under-fire social counsellor was also to appear before the same courts for another trial related to theft charges filed by Simon Rudland — the case has now been moved or postponed to Monday.

Under the new and trespassing case, Foote alleges that on February 23, Trombas went to her Borrowdale home, jumped over a locked gate and quizzed his estranged wife’s maid Esther Chagomera about the whereabouts of their children.

While the distressed woman was told to ignore the troubled businessman by her 38-year old boss — upon sending a text message — it is understood that the accused returned a while latter in the company of two police officers and jumped over the locked gate again to access the premises.

According to the charge sheet, this was after Chagomera had denied Trombas and the two cops permission or entry into the property, and after which the officers reportedly confronted the maid about the children’s whereabouts — but she insisted that the trio was supposed to enquire about that issue from Foote.

Additionally, she advised the police officers that the self-styled consultant was only allowed limited access to his children during weekends.

As a result of that incident, Foote then filed a police report leading to her ex-husband’s arrest.

On the theft case, which is to be determined early next month, Trombas is being accused of taking away 6 000 litres of fuel, two submersible pumps, a television set from Rudland’s Borrowdale home — in the subsistence of an illicit affair between him and the latter’s wife.