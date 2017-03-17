Bev reveals baby's sex

Share this article:

HARARE - Controversial dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda says a recent scan revealed that she is carrying a baby boy.

Bev, who attracted national attention recently after claiming that she was carrying musician Andy Muridzo’s baby, said she consulted a doctor last week.

“Shaa I was told it’s a boy. I am experiencing some funny sickness, ndiri kungo-feela (l’m feeling) weak so; it’s very boring. I just pray that this awkward experience will not affect my work because angaita mahwani (it will be too bad),” said the popular dancer who claims to be in her first trimester.

Efforts to get a comment from Muridzo on the matter proved unsuccessful yesterday. But in a previous interview with the Daily News, Muridzo said he would not shirk his fatherly responsibilities if the controversial dancer delivered his child.

“If she is pregnant for sure then it’s fine because the child shall be delivered and we will take it up from there,” he said.

A fortnight ago, the Chidhafu Dhudha singer conceded that his decision to publicly argue with the controversial dancer after she claimed she was carrying his child was ill-advised.

After the Sexy Angels leader shocked the nation with the news at the beginning of the year, the Dherira singer’s initial reaction was to apologise to his wife and fans after which he forcefully rebutted the controversial dancer’s claims.

“I agree that it was unwise for me to trade accusations with her (Bev). After realising my mistake, I chose to remain quiet about the issue because of the nature of the person (Bev) I was dealing with.

“I paid the price for failing to realise that I am now a public figure and that this position comes with responsibilities. I now realise that as a public figure with fans that look up to me, I should stay away from unnecessary controversy; I should try my best to be a good role model,” Muridzo said, adding that extra-marital relationships should not be encouraged.