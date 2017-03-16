'Tich Mataz has case to answer'

Tarisai Machakaire  •  16 March 2017 12:21PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - A Harare magistrate yesterday ruled that popular television and radio personality Tichafa Matambanadzo had a case to answer as he dismissed an application filed for discharge at the close of his tax evasion case.

Matambanadzo is being charged with contravening Section 182 of the Excise and Control Act after reportedly smuggling suits and shoes before evading payment of $538 duty.
He denied the charges and claimed that an unidentified female Zimbabwe Revenue Officer gave him the green light to leave Harare International Airport (HIA) because their machines were down.

However, Zimra official Munyaradzi Mhanda who testified in the trial said Matambanadzo was brought to his offices after it had been discovered that he had declared lesser goods than he was actually carrying and disappeared.
Matambanadzo will be back in court tomorrow for the defence case.

