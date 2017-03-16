Gay jibe stirs drama in Parly

Farayi Machamire  •  16 March 2017 12:36PM  •  4 comments

HARARE - There was drama in Parliament yesterday after Highfield West Zanu PF MP Psychology Maziwisa was accused of being gay by some MPs.

The allegations were brought to the fore by Zanu PF Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba who rose on a point of order as Maziwisa had just finished probing Energy minister Samuel Undenge over government’s plan to help the elderly in high density suburbs to settle high electricity bills.

“When Maziwisa was speaking, some honourable members from our side were saying that Maziwisa ingochani (he is gay) we want that statement withdrawn,” Chinotimba said.

“In fact, it was (Prosper) Mutseyami (MDC MP for Musikavanhu),” he said.

However, Speaker of the House of Assembly Jacob Mudenda intervened saying: “Let’s avoid name calling, unsubstantiated claims.”

“ . . . Chinotimba alleges that . . . Mutseyami said this. Mutseyami, if you said that, please withdraw your statement,” he demanded.

“I did not say those words, please go to the Hansard and you will see I did not say that,” Mutseyami said.

“How can I say Maziwisa ingochani, ndakamborara naye here (How can I do I know that Maziwisa is gay. Have I ever slept with him)?” he said, igniting laughter from MPs in the House.

Same-sex relations are illegal in Zimbabwe, with President Robert Mugabe describing gays as worse than pigs and dogs.

Maziwisa is one of an estimated 42 African youths whose education was financially supported by the late controversial cricket journalist Peter Roebuck — who particularly had a great affinity with Zimbabwe.

The esteemed English-born writer — a stern critic of both Zimbabwe Cricket and the Zimbabwean government — helped establish the Learning for a Better World Trust when on the sidelines of Australia’s cricket team tour he was covering in 1998, he visited an orphanage in Harare and spent more than $100 000 of his own funds on education initiatives.

Related Articles

Comments (4)

that rumour of mazivisa being gay is public knowledge kasukuwere say something

makuruwani - 16 March 2017

i understand mazivisa aive mukadzi va kasukuwere(tyson)

makuruwani - 16 March 2017

I undestand both Kasukuwere (who was also being banged by a Mutare white business guy before) and Jonathan Moyo (who was Alum Mpofu's girlfriend) share the young gazelle, pamper him with gifts and have promised him a ministerial role should they overcome the Old school ngwena camp. $15bill G40 loot iri kushanda nekumididhi yevanhu.

Donato MATIBILI - 16 March 2017

@makuruwani, Donato MATIBILI. Jona and Kasukuvere are both Mugabe`s boys. Mugabe is on record for damning ngochani behaviour - the only mark out of ten I give him. So what should we conclude ? Do not forget he worked with a Banana ngochani for years. One thing - many missionaries who "fathered" such people like Bob were known to be ngochani. Now with abit of maths you can work it out the relationship between Bob ne ngochani dzake.

Masamba Akareyo - Tanganda - 16 March 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely