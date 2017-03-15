WeUtonga to release singles

Share this article:

HARARE - Afro-Fusion artiste and renowned female bassist Edith WeUtonga will release a single every month from end of March until August as a strategy to promote her forthcoming third studio album.

The famous female bassist, who took part in the City Sports Bar Jam Session last Monday alongside the likes of Dereck Mpofu, Ammi Jamanda, Jah Bless, Talking Guitars, Juntal, Extra Large and Cello Culture, is still to name the new album.

“The title of the album is yet to be decided upon. End of March she will release a single called Woman of Steel after which she will release five more singles leading to the release of a full album in August.

“The whole idea (of releasing one single per month) is to promote the forthcoming album. It will also be accompanied by music videos,” said Elton Mjanana, WeUtonga’s husband who doubles up as her manager.

At the jam session, the 37-year-old songstress performed the songs Royera Kure and Ndireke from her second album Kwacha before belting out Mukaranga and Hutungamiri from her debut studio project, Utonga (2010).

After Bulawayo-born WeUtonga’s well-appreciated set, reggae/Zimdancehall singer Jah Bless took the opportunity to sample new songs off his forthcoming album set to be released later this month.

Among the songs he performed was a reggae version of Way Maker, the popular song by Internationally-acclaimed Nigerian gospel artiste, Sinach.

“The album will be released on March 22 and it will be followed up by an official launch a month later. The album is called King of Zimdancehall,” said Jah Bless who is popular for the songs Entertainer and Ndouya Ikoko.