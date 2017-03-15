Spare a thought for flood victims

Share this article:

HARARE - How Zanu PF functions and how it has remained in power even against glaring evidence of its incompetence really boggles the mind.

Some can be forgiven for concluding that we have a leadership that we truly deserve, because we have been stuck with the same recycled deadwood for over 37 years and with President Robert Mugabe at the helm.

As we continue counting the costs of the devastating effects of the deadly floods that hit areas like Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North Province, we are yet again reminded that in the eyes of Zanu PF, victims of the natural disaster are mere pawns in the grand scheme of things who count for nothing when push comes to shove.

When it comes to vote-buying, Zanu PF is second to none as it abuses its access to power to dole out things like rice and other basics. Unfortunately, the ruling party — with Mugabe as its head — chose to donate biscuits, Zap Nax snacks and a few bottles of water to the flood victims.

While Mugabe has pulled several stunts since 1980, this one has us scratching our heads in bewilderment at the practical joke that none other than Mugabe played on villagers who are in dire need of basics such as sanitary wear, foot stuffs and other important day-to-day requirements.

Mugabe, in his knowledge or rather lack of it, donated biscuits and snacks to people living in the open at the mercy of vagaries of the weather, without noticing the irony in his gesture.

Surely, as the Bible says when a child is asking for a fish you cannot give him a snake and our erudite ministers, including the president, should lead by example and make donations that really count.

Hundreds of people in Tsholotsho truly deserve better than this callous treatment by a government that has authored so much suffering in Zimbabwe and we would like to appeal to every sensible Zimbabwean to help in whatever way and by whatever means so that we at least show Zanu PF looters, that charity does not only end with elections but should be a day-to-day thing.

Please spare a thought for the suffering child in Tsholotsho who right now needs shelter, food and blankets and not biscuits.

History is replete with cruel jokes pulled by those in leadership positions.

At some point around 1789, when being told that her French subjects had no bread, Marie-Antoinette (bride of France’s King Louis XVI) supposedly sniffed, “Qu'ils mangent de la brioche”—“Let them eat cake,” and Mugabe is no different from such a character if we judge by his donation.