Mungoshi Jr to launch poetry anthology

HARARE - Charles Mungoshi Junior will launch his first-ever poetry anthology titled Destroy the Box on Saturday during Pamberi Trust’s monthly House of Hunger Poetry Slam.

The launch, to take place at On the Roof along Mazowe Street in Harare, will start as a poetry slam with the book launch coming at the end.

In an interview with the Daily News, Mungoshi Jnr said the title of the poetry anthology derives from the English expression — thinking within/outside the box.

“Thinking outside the box means the box is still there. Your thoughts are still governed by the box because the box is still there. So Destroy the Box comes from there so it should be destroyed so that thought would not go round and round the box. It is unfortunate that when you read most motivational material, they are more of instructional than art.”

According to Mungoshi, the breaking the confinement and limitation is the thread that knits the 18-poem anthology together.

“Most people blame the system, government. It has almost become like a principle. You are the only one who can get yourself somewhere. It is not your fault if you were born poor, but surely it is your fault if you grow up and die poor. It is just the way you think,” he said.

The House of hunger Poetry Slam is a platform for poets and writers created by Pamberi Trust, a non-profit charitable Trust established in 2001.

Every month, Pamberi Trust hosts the House of Hunger poetry slam and other events like reading sessions and other events for spoken word artists and writers.

This month’s partnership with Mungoshi Jr in launching Destroy the Box is one of several programmes that they have lined up in their bid to popularise literary work.

Last year, Mungoshi unveiled five inspirational titles on a single night

These were The Curse of Being Young and Successful: Inspired by the Life of Chamu Chiwanza, Falls for the Top, Madhiri Ecash, Inspirations from Lack on the Road to Abundance and Snippets of my Versatile Mind.

The arts seem to flow in the Mungoshi family’s DNA.

Jesesi, mother to Mungoshi Jnr, is an accomplished and award-winning actress.

His elder brother Farai’s book Behind the Wall Everywhere — published in 2016 — won the outstanding first creative published work at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) held in February this year.

Their father, award-winning Mungoshi Snr — one of the few Zimbabwean writers to write across languages in all the major genres of prose, poetry and drama — has the following titles to his name; Coming of the Dry Season (1972), Ndiko Kupindana Kwamazuva (1975), Waiting for the Rain (1975), Makunun’unu Maodzamoyo (“Brooding Breeds Despair”; 1977), Inongova Njake Njake (1980), Kunyarara Hakusi Kutaura? (1983), The Setting Sun and Rolling World (1987), Stories from a Childhood (1989), One Day Long Ago: More Stories from a Shona Childhood (1991), Walking Still (short stories; 1997), The Milkman Doesn’t Only Deliver Milk (1998) and Branching Streams flow in the Dark (2013).