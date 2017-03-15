Manyuchi out to make statement

Share this article:

HARARE - World Boxing Council (WBC) silver welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi, who is facing what could be a defining fight in his career, wants to send a message when he faces Qudratillo Abduqaxorov.

Manyuchi, who was scheduled to arrive in Singapore this morning in the company of his manager at Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) Chris Malunga and coach Mike Zulu, will defend his title against Abduqaxorov of Uzbekistan next week at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

And the 26-year-old, who is regarded as peerless in the history of the sport in the country said he will not be intimidated fighting in foreign land and is desperate to once again impress a global television audience in his bid to challenge for gold in the near future.

“I know that I will be fighting away from home but I will not be intimidated.

“This is an opportunity for me to show the world what I am made of,” Manyuchi said adding that he “would not disappoint his fans but do his best and would let his fists do the talking for him in the ring.”

Malunga was also equally confident that Manyuchi is now in good shape and would post a victory in Singapore.

“I would like to assure both the nations of Zambia and Zimbabwe that we are ready for the upcoming title defence by Charles (Manyuchi) in Singapore,” Malunga said.

“Charles has been in camp and has prepared himself adequately for the fight.

“The coach has assured me that Charles has been responding well to training and is very ready for the fight. I have also personally attended the training sessions and seen what has been happening.”

Malunga added: “Charles is a very disciplined and talented boxer and is not taking this fight lightly. He does not underrate his opponent but will ensure that he defeats him.”

Manyuchi last fought on October 14 last year when he knocked out Jose Agustin Feria of Colombia in a non-title fight in 2 minutes 42 seconds at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The WBC appointed Raymond Chang of Hong Kong to serve as the referee and he will be under intense scrutiny as the eyes of the sports world will be on their scorecards should the fight go all 12 rounds.

The judges are Chan Soo Kim of South Korea, Jerrold Tomeldan of Philippines and Noppharat Sricharoen from Thailand while Abraham Kahlil of Philippines will be the supervisor.