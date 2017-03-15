Filmmaker lines up ambitious project

Share this article:

HARARE - Filmmaker Duncan Frost is currently directing what he has described as “Zimbabwe’s most ambitious film project in the last 20 years.”

Frost, who worked with several film-making companies in South Africa, is convinced that his forthcoming film titled, The Telling Room, will bring international spotlight on Zimbabwe.

“The Telling Room… is a murder mystery involving a young magician searching for the truth and a mysterious secret that haunts the fictional town of Stonelake.

“It is the most ambitious project because of the script. That is why I say it’s ambitious. The script first of all has a strong story, we think. It follows a Hollywood style structure; it has lots of action, and will demand a lot of work,” he said.

Despite the sophisticated nature of the film, Frost, who heads a company called Mudbug Films, is convinced that he will be able to keep the costs low.

“I am sure you know this but saying something is ambitious doesn’t mean it has a huge budget....There’s a difference. The budget is around $50 000

“Other people (locally) have said they have made a movie for $50 000 but I doubt they spent that much and if they did they probably shouldn’t have,” said the ambitious filmmaker.

Frost was, however, unwilling to reveal finer details of the forthcoming film’s cast.

“I can’t say who is on the team at the moment; it’s kind of confidential. The casting isn’t finalised and I don’t want certain information to be public,” he said.

Apart from directing The Telling Room, Frost, the producer for the video of Duncan Scobie’s song, If Heaven is My Home, which was directed by Charles Mawungwa, is currently trying to bring together Zimbabwean filmmakers.

“Zimbabweans are some of the most talented people around and we need to show the world that! We are proud of who we are and where we come from — we need to show people that Zimbabwe can produce films just as big as Hollywood! We have got what it takes,” he told the Daily News.

To this end, the film director has created a website directory of the local film-making community which will register actors, directors, producers, sound technicians, cinematographers, make-up artists, prop designers, set designers, artists, musicians, carpenters, sculptors and other relevant professionals.

“This online film-making community is connecting creative people around Zimbabwe, allowing them to work together on a wide range of inspiring projects that utilise their unique skillsets. To sign up, go to mudbugfilms.com and register,” said Frost.