Cosua to send Zim fans to Russia

Share this article:

HARARE - At least 50 local football fans will attend this year’s Fifa Confederations World Cup finals in Russia later in June, the Coalition of Supporters Unions of Africa (Cosua) founding president Sarfo Abebrese has revealed.

Cosua is a pan-African organisation that mobilises support for African teams in international football tournaments and speaking at a press briefing in Harare yesterday, Abebrese said they have already secured funds for 2 500 fans from across the continent.

The organisation was founded 10 years ago but its progress was hampered by lack of funding which saw them work behind the scenes to organise Africa-wide support while looking for partners.

“The Lord has made it possible for us to break the news that finally we have been able to concretise funding that Cosua needed to move on with the programmes and activities that we have always been waiting for,” Abebrese said.





“So what we want the nation to know is that we have covered a lot of ground. We have covered 50 of the 54 African countries and we are now in almost every country.

“In fact, last year Zimbabwe women’s national football team made history by qualifying for the Olympic Games in Brazil and it was our plan to mobilise funds to send fans to go and support your nation.

“However, we had a few hitches with the funding for which we apologise.

“But fortunately, for us we are in a position to make amends as we have the funding now and in June this year we have the Fifa Confederations World Cup taking place in Russia which Cameroon as the champions of Africa will represent the continent.

“And we work towards bringing unity among African people and anywhere an African team is carrying the continent’s flag we are there to support.

“So we are here to announce that we have the funding in place now and in June we are going to send 2 500 African members of Cosua to Russia to support Cameroon.

“Out of that number we will liaise with the Cosua-Zimbabwe to go with between 40-50 supporters that will be given the free sponsorship to go to Russia and support Cameroon.”

Abebrese added that before the Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia, the organisation will be re-launched in Accra, Ghana next month where all member associations are expected to attend.

“We are officially inviting members of Cosua-Zimbabwe to attend the important gathering.

“We also have plans to invite the president of Zimbabwe to be part of the invited guests.”

Abebrese was accompanied by the organisation’s chief executive Shirley Ermias, International Relations director Andile Mbeki among other members while Eddie Nyatanga was leading a delegation of Cosua-Zimbabwe.