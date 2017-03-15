Cameroonian tries luck at DeMbare

Austin Karonga  •  15 March 2017 12:23PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Cameroon international Ntouba Epoupa Christian Joel, who arrived in Harare on Monday, started training with Dynamos yesterday hoping to impress the club.

The 23-year-old, who has had stints with his country’s U20, U23 sides and is capped once by the Indomitable Lions, is gifted with pace and has very strong stamina.

He can play with both feet and has bagged several awards including being second highest scorer in the Cameroon Championship three years ago.

Ntouba, in only his maiden appearance at the DeMbare training session, has managed to earn the plaudits of some of the Glamour Boys players.

“He is a marvel to watch, in fact he’s a star,” one player told the Daily News yesterday.

Meanwhile, head coach Lloyd Mutasa played down the Cameroonian’s impact on his first day of training with the Harare giants.

“I can’t say much at the moment because I didn’t see much of the boy at practice today.

“I was dealing with a different department but should he be successful then definitely he will add a new dimension to the squad,” Mutasa told the Daily News yesterday.

“The thing with foreign nationals is that some of them would be looking to resuscitate their careers having long gone past their sell-by date while others will be genuinely looking for a chance to shine and be seen.

“Dynamos being a big institution commands a huge following both locally and regionally which could be the reason why we continue to attract players from other countries.”

“He would have to go through a rigorous cultural exchange regime for him to be able to fit in the society while it will also be interesting to see what he brings on board but all that is too early talk because we haven’t seen what the player has to offer on the field.”

Related Articles

Comments (1)

Yes Dembare being a recognized Instituation both locally and International, Mutasa be reminded that recogn should be proved this year than what happened last year.

Igwee - 15 March 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely