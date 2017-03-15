Cameroonian tries luck at DeMbare

Share this article:

HARARE - Cameroon international Ntouba Epoupa Christian Joel, who arrived in Harare on Monday, started training with Dynamos yesterday hoping to impress the club.

The 23-year-old, who has had stints with his country’s U20, U23 sides and is capped once by the Indomitable Lions, is gifted with pace and has very strong stamina.

He can play with both feet and has bagged several awards including being second highest scorer in the Cameroon Championship three years ago.

Ntouba, in only his maiden appearance at the DeMbare training session, has managed to earn the plaudits of some of the Glamour Boys players.

“He is a marvel to watch, in fact he’s a star,” one player told the Daily News yesterday.

Meanwhile, head coach Lloyd Mutasa played down the Cameroonian’s impact on his first day of training with the Harare giants.

“I can’t say much at the moment because I didn’t see much of the boy at practice today.

“I was dealing with a different department but should he be successful then definitely he will add a new dimension to the squad,” Mutasa told the Daily News yesterday.

“The thing with foreign nationals is that some of them would be looking to resuscitate their careers having long gone past their sell-by date while others will be genuinely looking for a chance to shine and be seen.

“Dynamos being a big institution commands a huge following both locally and regionally which could be the reason why we continue to attract players from other countries.”

“He would have to go through a rigorous cultural exchange regime for him to be able to fit in the society while it will also be interesting to see what he brings on board but all that is too early talk because we haven’t seen what the player has to offer on the field.”