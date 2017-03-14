PPC increases prize money

Share this article:

HARARE - The winners of this year’s edition of the PPC Matopos 33 Miler will pocket $1 000 after the race organisers increased the purse by over 17 percent.

Air Force of Zimbabwe road-runner Peter Tumbare last year won the race and pocketed $850 after he outsprinted Leonard Koki, who finished in second place 30 seconds later.

In a move aimed at motivating the athletes, the cement manufacturing giant decided to review upwards the purse of the event that has been slated for April 1 at Matopos National Park.

“What we have done this year is we have increased our pledge by over 17 percent from last year $13 700 to $16 100; that’s good news for the runners. It means the winners both female and male for the full marathon, are going to pocket $1000 each,” PPC area manager Nkosana Maphuma said.

“The rest of the he guys who are going to come after that are going to pocket slightly more than what they got last year.

The PPC Matopos 33 Miler is currently the only ultra-marathon race in Zimbabwe and the course is measured and certified by the International Association of Athletes Federations (IAAF).

The competition is also used as the qualifying event for other races around the world such as the prestigious Comrades Marathon.

“We believe that our purposes is to enrich Africa’s infrastructure and people and sports present a valuable opportunity to give back to communalities and nurture local talent,” PPC managing director Kelibone Masiyane said.

“Through the support of our, our stakeholders and the athletes who come back year after year, the race has grown and has attracted respect nationally as well as beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

“The PPC Matopos 33 miller is more than a race; it is a unique adventure.”