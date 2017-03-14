Pasuwa's Malawi gig in doubt

Share this article:

HARARE – Former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa’s expected move to become Flames coach could collapse after the Football Association of Malawi (Fam) pulled out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) competitions.

Fam were forced to withdraw the Flames from both competitions citing funding challenges after the Malawi government told them they cannot bankroll the team’s participation.

This latest development could throw spanners in the negotiations between Pasuwa and Fam which commenced after the former was sacked as Zimbabwe coach last month.

Pasuwa had been heavily linked to succeed Burundian Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan, who took charge for just one match, leading the Flames to a 1-0 victory over Swaziland in a 2017 Nations Cup qualifier last year.

Ramadhan had taken charge of the side following the sacking of Ernest Mtawali in July of the same year.

“During several rounds of consultations and discussions it was very clear that due to the current economic problems, the government will not be able to provide funding for the team for its participation in the above two tournaments,” Fam said in a statement.

“Having considered all the available options, and in accordance with required notices for withdrawal, it was further resolved that the Malawi national senior football team be withdrawn from Chan competition by March 31, and from Afcon by April 30, 2017 due to lack of funding.”

Malawi were drawn against Madagascar in their opening match of the 2018 Chan qualifying campaign which gets underway next month.

They were set to meet the winners of the tie between Comoros and Mauritius at home on June 13 in their first 2019 Afcon qualifier.

Malawi’s withdrawal from both the Nations Cup and Chan is without doubt going to attract a hefty fine from the Confederation of African Football.

“Fam would like to inform the general public and all its stakeholders that it is fully aware of the negative implications including fines and suspension such withdrawal may attract.

“Accordingly, Fam will recruit a highly-qualified and experienced director of football to lead development programmes.

“It is expected that the director of football is going to fully develop the game at the grassroots and youth level so that a strong Under 15, Under 17 and Under 20 national football team can be developed.”