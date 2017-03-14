Mteki embarks on country tour

Share this article:

HARARE - African Roots Music singer Bryn Taurai Mteki will this week kick star his country wide musical tour.

Dubbed ‘Back from America: Celebrating the return of Bryn Taurai Mteki aka Sekurutau’ the tour will kick off in Mutare at Club Mandisa this Friday before proceeding to Chipinge where he will be supported by sungura singer Obvious Mutani and the Sungano Express as he hosts a Musical Gala at Dzonzayi Gala ‘O’ Complex on 18 March.

“The gig is expected to set alight the sleepy Chipinge with top-notch showcases. We will wind up in Checheche at Chiororo Sports Bar before hitting the road back to Harare,” said Mteki.

The stylish dreadlocked singer said he will sample songs from his upcoming album, Ndakabvakure which will be launched in Harare next month.

Mteki has for the past 16 years been globetrotting while plying his artistic career as a renowned stone sculptor. He returned home last year and resumed his music recording career while also putting together a formidable band.

Since his return he has been performing every Friday at Club Saratoga ‘The Hauz of Sekurutau’ in Highfield although he has moved his slot to Thursday while leaving Friday nights open to sungura.

Meanwhile there is good news for Harare music acts as Mteki will officially launch the much-awaited Jam Sessions at his Highfield club.

The sessions which will be held every other Wednesday will bring together yester year greats, be they bands, guitarists, vocalists and dancers.

Mteki said as a musician he had always wanted to create space for fellow musicians to showcase.

“There are a number of talented musicians who have no instruments of their own or the space to perform, so every Wednesday we decided to invite them to The Hauz of Sekurutau to play. We are looking at all music genres, from rumba, dancehall, sungura and mbira. Everyone is invited,” said the stylish dreadlocked sing and sculptor.

After the Wednesday Jam Sessions, Mteki will headline the ladies nights – China Chemadzimai – every Thursday at the same club.

Alongside DJ Bento on the decks, the African Roots Music singer will serenade music lovers with a mix of his old and new hits. Added to the fun, ladies will be allowed to attend free of charge as the night belongs to women.

Spiced with some refreshments of Mteki’s newly launched water brand, Mvura, the session will offer fans to freely mix and mingle.