Mahachi collaborates with Tuku

Share this article:

HARARE - Gospel musician Tatenda Mahachi has recorded a single track called Ndisiye Satani at Pakare Paye studios in Norton which he collaborated with superstar Oliver Mtukudzi aka Tuku.

Mahachi said the single will also be included on his full album to be released this year.

“I am so excited to be working with Mtukudzi who happens to be my role model and father figure.

“It has always been my dream to collaborate with a musician of his calibre; it is both an exciting and learning experience.

“The single will be released first to test the waters ahead of the full album which will come later this year,” he said.

“The song Ndisiye Satani is derived from the bible when Jesus had fasted for 40 days and 40 nights when the devil appeared knowing he was very hungry and said if you are the Son of Man turn those stones into bread so that you feed yourself. But Jesus commanded: ‘leave me alone Satan…’

“This is the same command we are giving to the devil to leave us alone and from this song anyone can meditate on casting the devil away.”

Mtukudzi’s band manager and publicist Sam Mataure confirmed the collaboration.

“Indeed, it is a good song that can go a long way in taking gospel music to another level,” Mataure said.

The manager who also doubles as Mtukudzi’s drummer said the Bvuma hit maker wishes to work with virtually every artiste in Zimbabwe, either through some collaboration or sharing the stage as he wants every local artiste to be a superstar just like him.

“Mdara struggled to be where he is today and as a result he feels obliged to assist everyone in the showbiz industry.

“He also has a soft spot for young artistes as he knows that they are legends of tomorrow,” said Mataure.

Some of the artistes who in the past collaborated with Tuku on their projects include Winky D on Panorwadza Moyo, Tryson Chimbetu on Pahotera, Jah Prayzah on Cecelia, Suluman Chimbetu on Kwedu and Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave on Kurarama Kwangu among others musicians.