Jah Prayzah, Cassper Nyovest to share stage

HARARE - Music star Jah Prayzah’s bid to gain a bigger profile in the region will get a boost at the beginning of May when he shares the stage with continental hip-hop luminary Cassper Nyovest in two gigs set for Durban and Cape Town in South Africa.

The two music stars will kick off their joint shows on May 5 at the Ice Arena in Durban before heading to Cape Town’s Castle of Good Hope the following day.

At the two Africa Unity Music Festival gigs, Cassper Nyovest and Jah Prayzah will perform alongside Zimdancehall artistes Ras Caleb and Jah Signal as well as DJs Lesoul and Mshayi.

Jah Prayzah’s manager and publicist, Keen Mushapaidze, has described the two forthcoming gigs as a historic opportunity for the artiste.

“We are very excited about the shows considering that Cassper Nyovest has done exceptionally well not just in South Africa but even on the international stage,” said Mushapaidze, adding that the Uzumba-born artiste was looking forward to making the most of the rare chance.

“It is an honour for Jah Prayzah and Third Generation band to share the stage with an artiste of Cassper Nyovest’s calibre as we are going to learn a thing or two from the event.

“Above all, we are hoping that the concerts will meet our fans’ expectations.”

Performing on the stage with Cassper Nyovest will no doubt feed into Jah Prayzah’s strategy of boosting his international profile by collaborating and holding joint shows with some of Africa’s best musicians.

To date, Jah Prayzah has done duets with African music giants Mafikizolo, Tanzanian international artiste Diamond Platnumz and Tswana songstress Charma Gal.

Since releasing his debut album, Tsholofelo, two years ago, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has landed a string of awards which include the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Live Act, and South African Music Award for Best Newcomer as well as various MTV Africa Music Awards.

Cassper Nyovest is currently hogging the limelight with his just released song titled Tito Mboweni which dramatically soared to the number one spot on iTunes after only 20 minutes of its release, dethroning his rival AKA’s The World Is Yours.

In October last year, the celebrated rapper filled Orlando Stadium, which has a 40 000 capacity, after becoming the first South African artiste to fill the 20 000-seat The Dome, in Johannesburg last year.