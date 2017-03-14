Fake car promise still hounds Manyeruke

Share this article:

HARARE - It is now three years since veteran gospel singer Mechanic Manyeruke was sold a dummy by Pride Africa Network official Shepherd Sirewu who had promised him a posh car in form of Jaguar XF in appreciation of the musician's work.

The Makomborero hit maker told the Daily News on Sunday that the sad development has however made him to belief in himself and strengthened his love to settle for the modesty Nissan Terrano which he drives.

However, though the fake car promise still haunts the singer, Manyeruke said he is now a happy man because society stood with him during the trying times.

“At first it was hard to explain to the public about what exactly transpired but I am now glad that the society sympathised with me.

“Fans have realised that I was the one approached by Sirewu, not the opposite. Because of my Christian background, I easily forgave him and thank him for his wish to see me driving one of the best cars in the world,” he said.

“I remember test driving the car from the city centre to National Sports Stadium (about five kilometres) that’s when I doubted his capacity as the car was too nice. I went on to inquire if he had paid for the car only to realise there were just plans.”

Sirewu blamed economic upheavals in the country for the company’s failure to honour the promise.

“The deal between us and Manyeruke was made in good faith but it is only that things did not work out in our favour.

“We bought the car on a hire purchase and it cost $75 000, then we organised a fundraising dinner to raise a few dollars in order to meet terms and conditions for the car...however only few companies turned up for the dinner hence making it impossible for us to deliver the car,” Sirewu said.

Last week Manyeruke told Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere to intervene in the matter during the album launch of Mathias Mhere at 7 Arts Theatre in the capital.

“I wasn’t serious though. That was not the platform to address ministers like Kasukuwere, it was just a joke,” he said.

The fact that he always talks about the matter shows that the issue is still eating him.

“The experience taught me to love the few things I have worked for. By the way, I drive a nice Nissan Terrano and I love it to the bone. I make sure that it always looks fine and smart,” Manyeruke said.

“The only disturbing part was that Sirewu told me that the car was there as he said ‘baba takutsvagirai mudziyo (we have acquired a property for you)’ which made me believe that all was well.”

However, just before the fake car promise, some promoters had organised Mechanic Manyeruke Tribute Concert held at Harare International Conference Centre to honour him for his contribution to the local music industry.

Businessman-cum-gospel promoter William Mikaye was behind the tribute concert which featured Fungisayi Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Mathias Mhere and Pastor G among and all the proceeds went towards borehole drilling located at Manyeruke’s homestead in Chiundura.

“The initial plan was to give him assets such as generators but Manyeruke convinced us he needs a borehole at his homestead,” Mikaye who is also the CCAP Voice of Mbare member said in a previous interview with this publication.