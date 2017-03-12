Ngezi get crucial away goal

Share this article:

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars went down 2-1 to Angolan side CRD Libolo at Estádio Municipal de Calulo in Kwanza-Sul yesterday in the first leg of their African Confederation Cup first round qualifier.

The home side took the lead in the 11th minute with Fabricio before Ngezi Platinum captain Liberty Chakoroma equalised in the 21st minute.

Libolo regained their lead in the 63rd minute when Fabricio scored the home side’s second.

There were no other goals in the second half as Libolo held on to their slender lead over the Zimbabwean side.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s side will now need to win the second leg next weekend at the National Sports Stadium if they are to progress to the play-off round of the competition.

A 1-0 win in the second leg will be enough for the platinum miners to qualify for the next round due to the crucial away goal scored by Chakoroma in Kwanza-Sul yesterday.