Bosso date FC Platinum

HARARE - Bulawayo giants Highlanders today take on FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium in the second semi-final of the ZNA Commander Charities Soccer Shield.

The match — which was earlier scheduled for February 26, at Barbourfields Stadium — was postponed due to waterlogging of the pitch and will now be played at Luveve Stadium.

The winners will play Caps United who have already booked their place in the final after beating Dynamos 3-1 at the National Sports Stadium on February 26.

Bosso are the defending champions of the tournament after they dismissed Harare City 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate to land the trophy last year.

The teams will be vying for the first silverware for 2017.

Tournament winners are set to pocket $12 000 in prize money, with the runners-up getting $8 000, according to Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore, the director of Army Public Relations

Gate charges for the match have been pegged at $3 for the rest of the ground and $5 for VIP.

According to Makotore, the Commander ZNA’s Charities Soccer Shield is one of the major fundraising events lined up by the army in its quest to assist the needy.

“Other fundraising events for this year are the Charities Ball to be held in Harare on 7 April, the Bakers Inn and Army Charities Dinner Dance and Golf Tournament to take place in Bulawayo on the 1st and 2nd September and the Charity Horse Race to be held on the 7 October,” he said.

The ZNA Charities has five charitable organisations which are; Tsanga Lodge Convalescent Centre, Army Widows and Orphans Benevolent Fund, ZNA Benevolent Fund, ZNA Schools Welfare Trust Fund as well as the ZNA Patients Welfare Fund.