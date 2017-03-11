Zim likely to tour Pakistan

Share this article:

HARARE - The Zimbabwe cricket team could soon be touring Pakistan for a ODI and T20 series following Sports minister Makhosini Hlongwane’s visit to the Asian country.

Hlongwane, who was accompanied by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani during the trip, met Pakistan Federal minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and president of the Pakistan Sports Board Shahryar Khan and discussed possibilities of bilateral tours between the two countries in the coming months.

In 2014, ZC sent a team to play in the Asian country without government approval which resulted in the board’s former chairperson Wilson Manase being sanctioned by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

That was the first tour by a Test-playing nation to Pakistan since the infamous Sri Lanka team bus attack in 2009 which left eight people dead in Lahore.

This time around, it seems ZC is including the government as they seek secure he much-needed game time for the national side by returning to Lahore.

While in Lahore, Hlongwane and Mukuhlani attended the final of the Pakistan Super League where a total of around 60 foreign cricketers took part.

“The minister expressed satisfaction that Pakistan has the capacity to host secure international cricket matches commending the hard work of the Pakistan government at continually improving the situation,” read a statement from Hlongwane’s office.

“Hlongwane also discussed proposed changes to the constitution of the International Cricket Council with Khan and his team.

“The minister of Sport and Recreation raised issues of concern to Zimbabwe in the intended constitutional changes and shared notes with the Pakistan Cricket Board on the contentious issues.

“Hlongwane also reiterated the same issues in a meeting with his counterpart Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

“Both ministers and the chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to work with Zimbabwe on the issues raised which include proposals on the new membership criteria and the new proposed funding model among others.”