WUA to offer PhD programmes

HARARE - The Women’s University in Africa (WUA) has been granted approval to offer Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes.

Unveiling its new headquarters and campus in Manresa, Harare, yesterday, the university’s vice chancellor, Hope Sadza, said “the new home will accommodate 3 000 students”.

WUA had been operating from rented premises since 2002.

“The . . . PhD programmes . . . will commence soon,” Sadza said during a media cocktail on Thursday, adding that “the WUA board, through its council, approved the purchase of this 34 acre (14, 6 hectares) facility”.

The new premise will accommodate two faculties with 23 programmes.

The university, which has so far churned out 6 001 graduates since 2005, targets to have eight faculties and at least 8 000 students by 2020.

“On a note on Women’s Day, step up to take bold actions to achieve women empowerment and equality, it’s important to write our own narrative that truly conveys the message.

“The major goal is to unleash that great potential in a woman and accord her that opportunity to be the change she wants to be,” Sadza said.

“As women, we do not want to be charity cases or cry-babies, but we want to be given that space and acknowledgement that indeed we are the game changers.”

The renovations of three warehouses at the site into lecture rooms are expected to be complete by April 2017.

“WUA is meant to be a one-stop shop for a woman. She should not have excuses not to come to university whether she has children who need to attend early childhood development training, primary school or secondary school. All these facilities are available for her to choose at her convenience.

“The bricks being used in the refurbishment of lecture rooms are from our brick moulding machine. We are moulding bricks for both our Harare Campus and the main campus in Marondera.”

Information ministry deputy minister Thokozile Mathuthu said WUA was playing a big role in women empowerment.

“It is of paramount importance to have institutions of higher learning engaging with users of their products. So WUA is playing a critical advocacy role,” Mathuthu said.