Puma to sponsor Nhowe tourney

HARARE - Puma Energy has come onboard as the official sponsor of the Nhowe Mission Under-16 football tournament which will be held in Macheke on March 25.

This is the second edition of the tournament and the hosts Nhowe Mission are the defending champions.

Some of the schools which have been invited to take part in tournament include Gumbonzvanda, Waddilove, Bernard Mizeki College, Nyamuzuwe from Mutoko, Marlborough and Enerst Chirambarare’s Revival Academy.

Puma official Champion Chiwara encouraged all teams to observe fair play all the time.

He also urged those that will be driving to Macheke for the tournament not to speed and cross flooded rivers following the cyclone-induced heavy rains that have pounded the country.

Chiwara said that with proper organisation he sees the tournament growing into one of the best in Zimbabwe and even in the southern Africa region.

Another Puma official Ruby Muchenje said: “As a corporate, we like to see children growing up in a safe environment. We will also take time to talk to school youths on safety issues.

“We are committed to spread the message of safety in handling tools and equipment and managing equipment. In the end, Puma is the trendsetting energy partner.”

Nhowe Mission headmaster Lovemore Sithole was grateful to the petroleum giant for coming on board to be part of the tournament.

“We would like to give gratitude to the Puma guys for coming to lead in our Under-16 soccer tournament,” he said.

“Often, the way people organise football has let down corporates which want to bring in the much-needed sponsorship.

“We always remind our pupils to the fact that sport is a billion dollar industry in other progressing communities.

“As head, I’m grateful for all our corporate friends who are assisting in one way or another. I say welcome to our second edition of the Under-16 soccer tournament.”

Nhowe Mission sports director Stanford Gadaga bemoaned age cheating particularly at Uunder-16 age group by teams which want to win at all cost.

“Age cheating is bad. The fact that our grassroots football is not properly organized makes it possible for teams to cheat,” he said.

“This is very unethical and as Nhowe Mission we will be very serious in that aspect.

“This has caused sponsors to desert sponsoring soccer.”