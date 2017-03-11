Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy rebrands

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - The Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy has been rebranded into a trust as it seeks to grow into an epicentre of the game’s development not only in Zimbabwe but on the international map.

The institution will now be known as the Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Trust with the Zimbabwe cricket coach becoming its first president.

The trust’s chief executive officer Joseph Rego announced the new development during a press conference held at the institution yesterday.

“The Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy has been converted into a trust and the former Zimbabwean cricket captain and current national coach...Streak has been unanimously elected unopposed as the trust’s first president,” Rego said.

“The academy is being dissolved to pave the way for the formation of a trust and nominate a face of a force nationally and internationally to be reckoned with.”

He said the elections where conducted by Deloitte, the Trust’s auditing and accounting firm.

“With an eye towards the academy’s development platform, Vision 2017, the trust has been targeting strategic alliances with high profile local corporate firms and multi nationals as part of its growth strategy,” Rego said.

He added that part of their vision was to construct a pavilion with changing rooms and showers, build accommodation quarters for visiting schools, institutions and academies from Zimbabwe and across the world.

On top of that Rego said they are also in the process of refurbishing a swimming pool, sourcing bowling machines, and various equipment.

He also noted that the Trust was also in negotiation with a Harare-based sports club for a twinning partnership that would see “another world class academy in the capital” being initiated.

Rego refused to give the name as negotiations were still in process.

However, as part of the broader agenda to source funds for the trust, Rego also confirmed that he will be relocating to Harare this month end.

“This will allow me access to Asian and international markets to source funding for the academy’s ambitious development agenda.”