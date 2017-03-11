No price increase for DStv customers

Share this article:

HARARE - Multichoice Africa says there will be no price increase to its DStv service for all customers in Zimbabwe.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe managing director, Lovemore Mangwende, said they have decided to keep subscription rates at current levels, despite a particularly tough year for MultiChoice Africa in the face of a harsh economic environment across the continent.

“From falling commodity and oil prices, which affected economies and exchange rates, and the ever-rising costs of satellite usage, there have been a number of external economic factors that have challenged MultiChoice Africa.

“However, it has been recognised that we’re not the only ones feeling the pinch and that customers are also suffering, so the relief provided by not increasing the price of subscriptions is great news for Zimbabwean subscribers in particular.”

He added that Efforts are being made to ensure a customer-driven experience in other areas.

“One of the most popular football competitions in the world, the FA Cup, has been extended without cost to subscribers to all DStv packages.

“Pop-up channels such as the recent James Bond festival are being including among the exciting, world-class programming that viewers continue to enjoy. Other added-value initiatives will continue to be offered in months and years ahead,” Mangwende added.