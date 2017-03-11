Moto Republik remains defiant

Share this article:

HARARE - Moto Republik founder Samm “Comrade Fatso” Monro insists the arts hub, which was set up two years ago by Magamba Network, should not be demolished because it has the necessary papers.

City council officials attempted to tear down the creative hub located in a shipment container unit and based in the Greater Avenues area in Harare on Thursday and only stopped the demolition exercise after the intervention by Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni who ordered the demolition to be postponed by at least a week.

A distraught Magamba Network creative director and founder, Samm “Comrade Fatso” Monro said the plans to tear down the creative hub, were without legal basis.

“It’s confusing to say the least, the city council is failing to fix potholes on our roads but they are determined to demolish this youth empowering centre which is assisting a number of young entrepreneurs in creative industry for no apparent reason,” Comrade Fatso said at a press conference yesterday.

He added that they were seeking legal advice.

“Our plans were approved by city council and our paper work is in order. We are going to meet our lawyer today (yesterday) so that we can challenge the demolition decision in court..... I will not stop demanding transparency and accountability in the country... I won’t be silenced but rather, the experience will motivate us to go further and strong,” said the Magamba Network founder and director.

But his claims were immediately disputed by Harare City Council spokesperson, Michael Chideme.

“The gist of the matter is that the building (Moto Republik) was constructed without council approval hence it should be demolished.

“If they claim to have legal documents in their defence then they should present them to the council,” he told the Daily News.