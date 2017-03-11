High schools music festival beckons

Share this article:

HARARE - Seven schools are scheduled to take part in the inaugural Prince Edward School High Schools Music Festival which will take place on April 1.

The highly-anticipated event will feature St Johns College, Midlands Christian College,Churchill High School, St. Georges College, Heritage School, Watershed College and hosts Prince Edward School. Tynwald Primary School, thanks to its highly-rated band, has been invited to make a guest appearance at the event.

According to festival coordinator, Elizabeth Gama-Phiri, is part of the host school’s efforts to promote arts education.

“It was noted that whilst there are many high schools festivals covering the sport in various disciplines, the area of the arts falls short and it is against this background that Prince Edward School is proud to launch the Inaugural Prince Edward High Schools Music Festival.

“This event will bring together various High Schools showcasing different genres of music. This festival will showcase the musical talent and excellence of Zimbabwean youth at high school level, displaying their command of both vocals and various instruments,” Gama-Phiri, adding that the event will be held on an annual basis.

She added that Prince Edward School has the necessary credentials to host such an event.

“Prince Edward School has for decades been proud of churning out well-rounded young gentlemen, some of whom have become captains of industry, top sportsmen and performers in the entertainment industry.

“Prince Edward School appreciates that while all students strive for academic excellence they also have different talents in academics, sports and in the arts. The school discovers each individual’s talent and strength and nurtures it to its fullest potential,” said the festival coordinator told the Daily News.