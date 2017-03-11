Gospel artiste releases album

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Gospel artiste Susan Mabandla Ratisai (37) has dropped her debut album titled Jesu Huya.

The 37 year old believes the first recorded in 2008 will win over gospel music fans.

“The album was recorded at Radio Dialogue studios but I just kept the work to myself until now. The main reason for the delay was lack of resources to cover production costs and other related costs,” Ratisai told the Daily News.

The long delay in releasing the project resulted in the songstress losing almost the members of her band who helped her record the album.

“I have since assembled a new outfit which is very good. I recorded seven tracks with my old band and the last song called Father, recorded at Wisdom Records, I did it with my new band,” she said.

The Glorious Victory leader is currently lining up the launch of the eight-track project which was officially released this week.

“I plan to launch the album and a video on the same day in a vigorous bid to announce my work to the market. I will be announcing the launch dates soon.

“This year will be a busy one for me as I have already lined up a number of live shows to promote the album,” said the 37-year old artiste.

Ratisai’s debut project carries praise and worship tracks like Akuna Akaita saJesu, Wethembekile uJesu, Tinopa Mbiri, I worship you, Jobho, Makanaka Mwari, Father and the title track Jesu Huya.

Ratisai, who singled out the tracks Huya Jesu and Father as the standout ones on the album, is hopeful that she will manage to do a duet with her idol Fungisayi Zvakavapano-Mashavave.

“I have always looked up to Fungisayi and am currently doing all I can to ensure this collaboration materialises,” said the upcoming gospel artiste.