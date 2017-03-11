Bulawayo hosts JM Busha second leg

Share this article:

HARARE - JM Busha 54 Races country representative Vimbai Zinyama said they are expecting an even bigger event when the second leg of the triangular race series gets underway this morning at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

The first leg was held in Harare last month with more than 400 athletes taking part in track and field events that included the 800m, 400m, 200m 100m, javelin, long and triple jump among others.

Zinyama expressed satisfaction with how things have unfolded so far saying, above all, their key goal is to spread the message of peace through sport across Africa.

“We are urging people to come in large numbers and witness some of the country’s best talents taking part in this unique race,” Zinyama said.

“We are actually expecting a huge turnout, especially judging from what we saw in the first meet in Harare two weeks ago.

“The attendance from the first leg was beyond our expectations and we have put everything in place for a bigger event in Bulawayo.

“It is, however, important that our key goal is to achieve peace through athletics. It is also our encouragement that those who were in Harare should also come to Bulawayo so that they can consolidate their positions ahead of the finals in May.”

Top 16 athletes that score highest points in the Harare and Bulawayo meet will automatically qualify for the JM Busha 54 Races National Peace Pledge Marathon, which is set for May 25 this year.

And those who post qualifying times at the JM Busha 54 Races National Peace Pledge Marathon will stand a chance to then participate in the Southern Region Senior Championships, World Youth Championships among other competitions later this year.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) vice president Enias Nhoro said the stage is now set for the Bulawayo meet and urged athletes to utilise the opportunity.

“We are urging our athletes to come in their numbers. This is a rare opportunity that enables our athletes to compete in regional and continent tournaments so we are urging to make full use of it,” Nhoro said.

The JM Busha 54 Races National Peace Pledge Marathon, which is set for May 25, was launched in Harare last month, with the organisers unveiling a four-year partnership with the Naaz worth around $300 000 annually.

The JM Busha is a non-profit organisation involved in social investment programmes aimed at promoting sport, education, peace, stability, harmony and unity among people and nations.