Zim producers make soundtrack for US film

Share this article:

HARARE - Los Angeles-based Zimbabwean music producers, "T-Collar" Sibanda and Philip “Pip” Kembo, co-produced a soundtrack for the upcoming American action film, “The Fate of the Furious.”

The song titled "Hey Ma," which has an English and Spanish version, was sung by Pitbull, J Balvin and Camila Cabello.

T-Collar, who co-produced Rita Ora and Chris Brown’s hit song, Body On Me, is confident that music fans will warm up to the song which will be part of the 14-track “The Fate of the Furious” soundtrack album.

“I think a lot of people are going to connect to it. We have been working on the song for the last 5 months. There are over 100 versions of the song,” he told the Daily News.

Pip, the co-producer of Sean Paul’s recent single titled “No Lie,” is equally excited by to have collaborated with T-Collar on a soundtrack of an internationally-acclaimed American action film.

“I co-produced and co-wrote the soundtrack with T-Collar. We also wrote the song with fellow songwriters and close friends, Sermstyle, John Mitchell and Soaky Siren.

“We grew up watching the Fast and Furious movies so to have a song on the soundtrack is really exciting. I am really looking forward to seeing the movie on April 14 when it comes out,” said the rising Zimbabwean producer, adding that he was delighted to have finally got the chance to collaborate with his boyhood friend on a major song.

“This song is really special to me because it is the first song that T-Collar and I have released together. Growing up we used to make beats since we were 13 years old and dreamt of producing songs for big artistes.

“It feels like a dream that we are finally here and able to realise the things we hoped for in our youth. I hope this can inspire anyone pursuing a dream that with hard work and the grace of God, anything is achievable.”

Grammy-nominated T-Collar concurred.

“It feels great. Having the chance to work on the song with my best friend is just a dream. We dreamt of days like this. I also love that this song has a global sound to it,” he said.

In a recent interview with the Daily News, T-Collar revealed that he was introduced to the making of beats by Pip.

“Yes, Pip and I go way back. Our fathers actually went to school together. I remember going on a play date with Pip when we were very young. We must have both been about seven years old.

“Ever since then, we have always been really good friends. Pip is also the person who got me making beats. When we were 13 years old he brought over a CD with some instrumentals he had made.

“I asked him whose music it was, and he said his. I remember being so confused. I didn’t think anyone could just “make” music. He then gave me the software and taught me enough till I had the swing of things,” he said then.

"Hey Ma" is the second soundtrack T-Collar has made to date. He co-wrote a soundtrack for the movie “Suicide Squad” titled "Know Better” with Kevin “Kevin Gates” Gilyard, Jeremy Coleman, Jim Lavigne, James Abrahart, Gmal Lewis and Frank Brim.

The song went on to be nominated this year for a Grammy in the Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media category which was eventually won by Miles Davis for the track “Miles Ahead.”