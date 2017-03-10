Weather interrupts Vincent in India

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwean golfer Scott Vincent failed to finish his first round at the at the $1.75 million Hero Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club in India due to bad weather.

Vincent, who is now in his second season on the Asian Tour, is tied on 17th place on the leaderboard as he was on one-under-par through 10 holes when tournament officials decided t suspend play with after a heavy downpour yesterday.

The Zimbabwean together with at least 66 other golfers will return to the course this morning to complete their first round.

Due to a high risk of lighting at the course the organisers decided to call back the golfers into the clubhouse.

David Horsey of England, who is on five-under-par after only 15 holes, is leading the tournament when play was suspended.

Horsey, who was bogey-free thus far, will also return to the course this morning to finish his first round.

Of all the players who managed to complete all 18 holes yesterday before the bad weather, Italian Matteo Manassero is the one closest to Horsey after he carded a 68 yesterday.

After completing his round, Manassero said: “You have to always be in play, otherwise there will be a lot of high numbers and a lot of doubles. It’s very easy to lose shots on this course. It was a false start. I just kept playing well and had a lot of birdie chances and that was the key after starting with a double.

“I made a very good putt on 17th. I think that was important, I was two over at that point after seven holes. Making I would say an 18-footer or something like that, right to left, It brought me to one over.

“I always feel that the front nine, if you play well, it’s a little bit easier to … it’s more scoreable so I felt like I could have done a good comeback after that. I have been three weeks at home and to come back to a tough course like this, it’s never easy. So the fact that I found a lot of birdies, it’s very, very positive and I’ll try to keep it that way.”