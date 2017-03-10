UK-based sungura group drops second single

Share this article:

HARARE - Kambo Boys, a United Kingdom-based band determined to add an international flavour to sungura music, has come up with a new track titled Sweet Larrisa.

The song recorded at Mono Mukundu’s Monolio Studios, Hator Bros Entertainment, Ray B Studios and Kambo Studios, is a follow-up to the UK-based group’s debut single, “Melo,” which topped the Zim Top Ten chart on the DStv channel Zambezi Magic on several occasions last year.

Kambo, made up of Simba Mupfudze, Tonde Maheu Nembaware and Nigel Farai, is confident that the new single will take their brand of sungura to new levels.

“Sweet Larrisa is about a girl who is not after material things but genuine love. In the video she chooses a simple guy who rides a bike over another guy who drives a Ferrari.

“The song was done mostly in English as we are trying to put sungura music on the international map. At the same time we are trying to revive this once popular genre of music,” said Kambo publicist, Frank Brians.

He paid tribute to Mukundu for once again creating a fitting beat.

“All the instruments were done by Clive Mono Mukundu .He is the heart of our sound because we work well with him and he is like fatherly figure to us.

“Mono understands our vision and knows exactly what we want in every song. We are blessed to have him in our team. It’s always a good thing to have a producer who understands the artists’ vision,” said the said Kambo publicist.

Interestingly, the music trio is inspired by legends like Oliver Mtukudzi, Aleck Macheso, Khiama Boys and rising stars like Sulu chimbetu and Jah Prayzah, has never met Mono.

“We do everything online. We have never met but we communicate almost every day and that keeps us in the same mindset. Since we work online, God knows what will happen when we do a face to face recording in the studio,” Brians said.

The Kambo Boys publicist is convinced that the video for song, which features United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean model, Ivy Bennet, will take sungura music to uncharted territory.

“Imagine the sound of an accelerating Ferrari; the chiming guitar sounds of up tempo sungura and an imposing castle on a sward of finely mown lush green grass.

“Add that to men clad in chalk suits and then in another frame appears a minimalistic contrast of a beautiful woman being approached by a man riding a bicycle, all set in Yorkshire and Scottish Scenery.

“This is a summary of breath taking views from a video for the song Sweet Larissa to be released soon by Kambo boys,” he said.