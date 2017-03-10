Rudland case: Trombas' woes mount

Share this article:

HARARE - Businessman Timothy Trombas’ woes continue to mount as he is back in court today for allegedly stealing from cigarette tycoon Simon Rudland — barely a month after the self-styled consultant was also slapped with costs in another case against the latter.

In the current case, the embattled retail trader is accused of taking away 6 000 litres of fuel, two submersible pumps, a television set from his rival’s Borrowdale home — in the subsistence of an illicit affair between him and his adversary’s wife — also abusing the complainant’s cars.

As such, Rudland has not only pressed criminal charges against Trombas over the alleged theft, but is also demanding $30 000 in damages for adultery.

“During the time that the defendant took occupation at his residence, he took away... two submersible pumps from plaintiff’s purification plant. The reasonable replacement cost of each pump is in the amount of $1 050. For the period... he used and abused plaintiff’s . . . Toyota Hilux double cab . . .,” the complainant said, adding repairs to his all-terrain car were upwards of $7 000.

Even, though, Trombas has withdrawn a death-threat and harassment case against Rudland, it is understood that the former is still gunning for his nemesis by allegedly seeking to have the ex-transport baron investigated for a slew of illegal activities, including gold dealing and other issues.