Bhasikiti sued over $133k Zesa bill

Tendai Kamhungira  •  10 March 2017 4:35PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Expelled Zimbabwe People First official Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has been dragged to the High Court for allegedly failing to settle a $133 000 Zesa bill.

The debt — owed to Zesa’s subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), and dating back to February last year — was incurred by the former Masvingo provincial minister’s Moria Ranch.

“The defendant (Bhasikiti) is indebted/liable to the plaintiff (ZETDC) as at 20th February 2016, in the sum of $133 663,73, being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter’s special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two…,” read the court summons.

The power utility is also demanding interest, which will be calculated from the date of issue of the summons to the date of payment in full.

According to court papers, the former Zanu PF Mwenezi East MP has failed to pay the money despite a written demand by the power company — represented by Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners lawyers.

The court documents state that the debt is in respect of account numbers 1979678 and 1970915 which are owed $84 806,72 and $48 857,01 respectively.

“By reason of the said failure, neglect or refusal to pay the above sum/amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the same with interest thereon at the prescribed rate which is currently five percent per annum,” ZETDC said.

Bhasikiti — represented by attorneys from Chuma, Gurajena and Partners — has not yet fully responded to the application but has since entered an appearance to defend, which he filed on Tuesday afternoon.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely