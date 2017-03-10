Bhasikiti sued over $133k Zesa bill

Share this article:

HARARE - Expelled Zimbabwe People First official Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has been dragged to the High Court for allegedly failing to settle a $133 000 Zesa bill.

The debt — owed to Zesa’s subsidiary, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), and dating back to February last year — was incurred by the former Masvingo provincial minister’s Moria Ranch.

“The defendant (Bhasikiti) is indebted/liable to the plaintiff (ZETDC) as at 20th February 2016, in the sum of $133 663,73, being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter’s special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two…,” read the court summons.

The power utility is also demanding interest, which will be calculated from the date of issue of the summons to the date of payment in full.

According to court papers, the former Zanu PF Mwenezi East MP has failed to pay the money despite a written demand by the power company — represented by Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners lawyers.

The court documents state that the debt is in respect of account numbers 1979678 and 1970915 which are owed $84 806,72 and $48 857,01 respectively.

“By reason of the said failure, neglect or refusal to pay the above sum/amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the same with interest thereon at the prescribed rate which is currently five percent per annum,” ZETDC said.

Bhasikiti — represented by attorneys from Chuma, Gurajena and Partners — has not yet fully responded to the application but has since entered an appearance to defend, which he filed on Tuesday afternoon.