13 relatives die in tragic crash

BULAWAYO - A grieving Bulawayo family was hit by double tragedy on Wednesday night when 13 of its members were killed on the spot in a horrific accident when their minibus, which was ferrying the body of a deceased relative for burial in Masvingo, was mangled by a haulage truck near the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

The driver of the minibus was also killed on the spot.

Firefighters called to the scene of the horrendous crash said the accident occurred when the South African registered haulage truck hit a huge pothole, forcing the driver to lose control and plough into the minibus which had 18 occupants, as well as the body which was being ferried for burial.

Emergency services teams also told the Daily News yesterday that at least three of those who survived the crash had suffered serious injuries and were in hospital.

According to Richard Peterson, the Bulawayo chief fire officer, a huge pothole in the middle of the highway, measuring at least 30 centimetres deep and one metre wide, had caused the accident.

“We were called to the accident scene at around 23:47pm on Wednesday night. We have since ascertained that the driver of the South African-registered truck lost control of the truck after hitting a dangerous pothole,” Peterson told the Daily News.

“The truck then crossed the road, covering both lanes, before hitting a bridge. In the process, it hit a kombi that was coming from the opposite direction. It dragged the kombi for metres before the truck trailer collapsed onto the kombi.

“Four men and nine women died on the spot. The body of the child which was being taken for burial was also damaged.

“We managed to help three people, who were critically injured, to vacate the wreckage. Two people from the kombi came out on their own with minor injuries while the truck driver had a small cut on his leg,” Peterson added.

Ward 4 Councillor, Silas Chigora, in whose area the accident occurred, lambasted the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) for not allocating enough money to maintain the country’s roads.

“I understand this accident was caused by the lack of maintenance of this road. I want to pass my condolences to the families who lost their relatives.





“The road is maintained by the Ministry of Public Works and it is their responsibility to make sure that these roads are maintained.

“You understand that Zinara collects a lot of money every year to the tune of $200 million from tollgates, access fees and licensing but here we are.

“Our roads are in a bad state and now it has caused grief. One wonders where the money is going,” Chigora told the Daily News.

The busy road, which links Bulawayo with Gwanda and Beitbridge was closed for hours to allow rescue workers to remove the mangled debris of the commuter bus and haulage truck.

The government has conceded that the country’s roads are in a bad state and has since declared them a national disaster.

According to conservative figures, the government needs at least $14 billion for the rehabilitation and construction of new roads.