Ngezi leave for Angola

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya revealed his charges will not be careless and would not throw caution to the wind when they face Angolan side CRD Libolo in the first round of the African Confederation Cup this weekend.

The platinum miners were scheduled to leave today for Johannesburg where they will sleep over before connecting to Angola tomorrow in time for their first leg clash on Saturday at Estádio Municipal de Calulo.

Ndiraya’s charges reached the first round of the tournament following a 2-1 aggregate win against Pamplemousses SC of Mauritius and the former Dynamos coach wants his boys to continue with the good form.

“We are going to play a very good and experienced side there is no doubt about that. They were among the top eight teams in Africa last year and they have won the championship three or four times in the past six years, so they are not a small team,” Ndiraya told the Daily News yesterday.

“We need to fight hard if we are to get a positive result. Thus because of their profile we can’t go there and be careless. We are going there to contain them and maybe try to hit them on the counter. We need to go there and exercise caution and maybe try to finish them off at home.”

The platinum miners have been preparing for the match for the past two weeks, where they played two friendly matches against Division One side ZPC Munyati and Premiership returnees Black Rhinos and Ndiraya, says they are ready for what will be a stern examination in Angola.

The Chibuku Super Cup winners also used some video footage to get a better understanding of their opponents who beat Primeiro de Maio 3-0 in their last Premiership league match last weekend.

“We have played some friendly matches against ZPC Munyati and Black Rhinos and the games has helped us a lot especially in conditioning our players for more difficult matches like the one we are going to play in Angola,” Ndiraya said.

“We have been doing some video analysis to see how they play and this has given us some insight on how they play. So I think I can safely say we are now ready for the challenge.”

Ndiraya is aware his charges need to lift a gear up after they laboured to get past Pamplemousses.

Madamburo were solid in defence as Ndiraya chose to start with five defenders at the back but it deprived them on any creativity in midfield starving their forwards of any service.

“Our huge problem is match fitness as you are aware that our season has not yet started. Our opponents have already played five games and currently sit on third place on the log,” Ndiraya said.

Ngezi have also been boosted by the return of key players in defenders Partson Jaure and goalkeeper Nelson Chadya, who had been sidelined after picking up injuries in their friendly matches.

However, defender Byron Madzokere and striker Kelvin Bulaji will not make the trip to Angola due to injuries.?