Logan Cup matches end in draw

HARARE - Mid West Rhinos maintained their pole position in the domestic first class competition after both matches that ran concurrently from Saturday in Harare and Kwekwe ended in stalemates on Tuesday.

In Harare, hosts Mashonaland Eagles’ charge with the bat was frustrated by the heavy downpour that hit the capital on Sunday evening as the outfield failed to recover from the waterlogged conditions till the final day leaving the umpires Iknow Chabi and Jeremiah Matibiri with no option but to call off the match.

Eagles elected to bat with captain Tino Mutombodzi leading from the front with 129-ball 87 before he was caught behind by Matebeleland Tuskers wicketkeeper Richmond Mutumbami off on-song seamer Chris Mpofu.

New boy Rizwan Haider from Pakistan weighed in with a half century (62) batting at number eight while openers Joylord Gumbie (37) and Chamu Chibhabha (35) chipped in nicely as the hosts totalled 299/8 in 83.2 overs before the rains played party spoilers.

Mpofu had two wickets for Tuskers together with national fringe player Luke Jongwe while Thabo Mboyi was the peak of the bowlers with three wickets 23 runs from 12.2 overs.

The result saw Mash Eagles maintaining their second place on the log with nine points from four matches.

Mid West Rhinos leads the standings with 13 points while Tuskers and Mountaineers completing the list with nine and six points in their respective third and fourth places.

“It’s not a healthy situation we find ourselves in despite being second on the table. We have drawn two and had the other two games abandoned,” Mash eagles coach Stanley Timoni told the Daily News.

“After winning the toss and getting into a good position with the bat we were looking forward to carrying the moment into the field and pushing hard towards a victory.”

In the other match at Kwekwe Sports Club, Mid West Rhinos and Mountaineers also shared the spoils.

Rhinos elected to field after winning the toss but it was the visitors’ top order batsmen Kevin Kasuza (97) and Hamilton Masakadza (95) who ceased the initiative with some well-played half centuries.

Vusi Sibanda (49) and captain Timycen Maruma (43) ensured that they got to 370 runs for their first innings score.

Rhinos fell 68 runs short of the target as they were bowled out for 302 runs in 93.3 overs thanks to half centuries from Tarisai Musakanda (66) and Neville Madziva (53).

The visitors then declared on 238/5 with a lead of 306 runs but the fourth and final day had worn out prompting umpires Stanley Gogwe and Langton Rusere to award a draw.