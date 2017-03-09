Former Mutare mayor arrested

Share this article:

MUTARE - Former Mutare mayor Brian James was yesterday arrested for illegal parking.

James was arrested as he arrived at a local hotel for a public hearing by the Parliament Public Accounts Committee which is receiving oral evidence on the problems blighting the city.

The former mayor was dragged by the trousers’ belt as he tried to protest against the arrest.

He was dragged to Mutare Central Police Station after a heated verbal exchange with the police officer.

He was later released after paying a $10 fine.

James slammed the police officer for “acting irrationally.”

“Young policemen are drunk with power and often don’t use their common sense. The policeman and I had an altercation and I probably took a wrong path by confronting him, which then escalated the whole issue.

“I, however, ended up paying half of what he wanted me to pay for the crime. His intellect was questionable and I actually doubt if he has any training in traffic law,” James said.

Bulawayo South MDC MP Eddie Cross alerted acting parliamentary audit committee chairperson Tome Wesley Sansole of the former mayor’s arrest.

“The arrest of the former mayor outside this venue reflects the aggressive nature of police in collecting fines across the country. Last year, they raised $87 million through this. This kind of behaviour should not be condoned,” Cross said.

Sansole also committed to meet the police after the public hearings but challenged parliamentarians to raise the issue in Parliament.

“It’s totally uncalled for. Perhaps after this hearing, it would be good to approach the police,” Sansole said.