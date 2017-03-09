Afghan debacle sucks in Butcher

Share this article:

HARARE - As the debate surrounding Zimbabwe’s poor performance in last month’s ODI series against Afghanistan continues, former coach Alan Butcher has been sucked into the row.

Zimbabwe suffered a 3-2 series defeat to the Associate national but what got supporters and former cricketers worked up was the home side’s capitulation in the final match where they were balled out for 54 at Harare Sports Club.

Since that fateful Sunday afternoon, social media has been hot as Zimbabweans from all walks of life try to pinpoint the team’s Achilles heel.

Butcher, who was Zimbabwe’s coach from March 2010 until early 2013, commented on the now infamous Facebook thread where former captain Brendan Taylor and batsman Mark Vermeulen were going at each other.

Without any provocation, former Zimbabwe medium seamer Keegan Meth began to attack Butcher on the same thread.

Butcher simply commented: “Loved this thread! But word of advice to current players...I understand your frustration but best leave it to BT (Taylor) and other support to make the points,” to which Meth asked: “Who needs your advice?”

Shocked at the response, Butcher went on: “Lol...and I know you being serious! Nice to hear from you Keegan! Oh and you not a current player you obviously don’t!”

The conversation got heated up with Meth telling his former coach that they sort it out when they meet in person.

“No words...you know what I think of you...one day we shall meet.” The Englishman responded: “I don’t actually...I’ll be interested in what you have to say,” with Meth winding up with “so you should.”

Kevin Murphy interjected trying to cool down the tempo giving Meth some word of advice but he would have none of it.

“Keegs you better than this buddy...standards and manners makes a man don’t lower them and let your family down. Let go of the past as built up anger often leads to things being said that one can regret and never take back...been there, done that,” Murphy said.

Meth responded: “Let my family down? Think I’m an adult and in control of my words and action.”

The barbs between Meth and Butcher had already attracted a lot of attention from other former cricketers on the page with Gavin Rennie calling the classroom to order.

“Very disappointing behaviour in a public domain Gents! From ambassadors of the game and country we love and live in. Truths or non-truths, would have expected leadership, not this. We all want Zimbabwe Cricket to succeed...this ain’t the way. Take it down and offline please,” Rennie said.?