Zim's loathsome peacetime heroes

HARARE - Ordinarily, we don’t bother to expend our energy and write leaders on the crass opinions of social media fleas, as well as those of twopenny-halfpenny so-called critics, and would-be competitors of the Daily News and the Daily News on Sunday.

After all, we recognise, as the Shona saying goes, that “ane bhora ndiye anomakwa” — which loosely translated means that only significant people (in this case newspapers) are often scrutinised and criticised. But there is a limit.

Indeed, never in our thinking did we ever imagine that our innocuous story on Tuesday, and subsequent leader on Friday — in which we reported and commented on President Robert Mugabe’s good impression of our winning journalism — would leave some lost souls apoplectic with contrived anger.

Shamefully, some of these peace-time heroes and their organisations who have pilloried us on this issue, are as silent as sheep when society needs their voices the most, and were active cheerleaders and beneficiaries of the government’s unjust decision to shut us down in September 2003, for eight long years — for telling the Zimbabwean story as it is, and as we continue to do, without fear or favour.

Fortunately, well-meaning Zimbabweans, as well as our valued readers and advertisers, have all seen through the paucity of reason and sense in the loathsome reaction of the numbskulls who have attacked us for writing the simple, factual story of Gushungo praising us.

Of course, there is method to the madness of our few remaining detractors. Their venom and palpable malice is intended to slow down our incontrovertible editorial and commercial success that we continue to score ever since we came back to the market in late March 2011.

We have a very clear message for these lowlifes. Their transparent, chickenshit games (excuse us for the French we have used here for emphasis) will fail dismally!

To remind our detractors, when we came back in 2011, against all odds, many people — our foes in particular — believed that a snowball had a better chance of surviving in hell than we did. But six years down the road, we are still here and thriving, to their utter pain.

Today, the Daily News and the Daily News on Sunday lead where others follow — with neither the support of the government nor donors as is the case with some of our competitors.

To conclude, and to borrow from a famous Delta marketing slogan of old, it is our valued readers and advertisers who make us great, not social media retards and so-called critics who would like to see us and the country fail.