Selmor in Canada for Women's Day

HARARE - Selmor Mtukudzi is in Canada for the International Women’s Day celebrations where she will be meeting Canadian dignitaries including chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, Bob Hault and Immigration minister Ahmed Hussen to speak to them about girls’ education.

Around 130 million girls around the world are being denied access to good education.

Canada contributes two cents per Canadian per day to global education. An extra two cents per person per day can help lift girls out of poverty by giving every girl quality education.

Poverty hits harder on girls than boys, and because poverty is sexist, most of those girls are in the world’s poorest countries.

“When we deny girls an education, we deny our countries the leaders we need to grow and to prosper. Getting girls in school is one of the most effective ways we can fight extreme poverty. Educating every girl is good for everyone,” said Selmor.

In 2015, Selmor came together with seven other African stars to record the song Strong Girl for the campaign #PovertyIsSexiest.

This saw her attend the World Economic Forum, the Sadc conference and the United Nations conference and speak to world leaders about putting in place policies that support the empowerment of women and girls.

Later that year, she was joined by her male counterparts, Bono — lead singer for U2 and Founder of ONE, D’Banj (Nigeria), Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania), Banky W (Nigeria), and did a remix of Strong Girl and also made a statement that men are in support of the campaign.