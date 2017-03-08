Katsande signs new Chiefs deal

Share this article:

HARARE - Warriors captain Willard Katsande has put an end to speculation regarding his future after signing a new three-year deal with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs yesterday.

Katsande, who has enjoyed a dazzling career with Amakhosi since arriving at the club in 2011 from Ajax Cape Town, will remain at Naturena until 2021 after the new deal.

“I am happy at finally renewing my contract with the club,” Katsande, who briefly quit international football following Zimbabwe’s poor performance at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations before making a U-turn, told the Chiefs website yesterday.

“Since day one I have been happy here, and the club has taken good care of me whether playing or not playing.

“Deep down I always knew this is what I wanted because even though there were offers elsewhere I knew this is the place for me. I am all about leaving a legacy after my playing career and this massive club offers me that.”

The former Gunners and Highway midfield enforcer said he is committed to repaying Amakhosi with the faith the club has shown in him.

“Obviously my duty is to try and help the team win games and that alone will never change because Chiefs is a big club that is used to winning,” he said.

“All this success I have been blessed with over the last couple of years has been made possible by my hard work here and it’s all on me now to repay the confidence the club has shown in me with good performances and all-out commitment when given a chance to play.”