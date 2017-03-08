Comic Pastor, Gonyeti reunite

Share this article:

HARARE - Comedian Prosper Ngomashi, better known as Comic Pastor, who abruptly quit Bus Stop TV last year, was recently reunited with Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya for a one-off skit titled New Miracle (Zipit).

The surprise reunion has been widely interpreted by many comedy lovers as a precursor of Comic Pastor’s return to the popular social media comedy show.

But a forthright Comic Pastor had ruled out a return to Bus Stop TV.

“I have come only for this project. It was a sponsored skit to advertise new banking technology.

“I came back briefly because that was what the promoter wanted. Chances of me going back to Bus Stop TV are virtually zero,” he told the Daily News.

The hilarious comedian added that some minor misunderstandings forced him to quit the social media comedy show.

“It is now water under the bridge, I only go back to work with Bus Stop TV crew if there is money or sponsors,” he said.

Bus Stop TV boss, Luckie Aaroni, while not ruling out the possibility of a reunion, confirmed that Comic Pastor had come back for a one-off project.

“He came back to Bus Stop TV for the Zipit project. Maybe in future he will be with us full-time again but for now that is not the case,” Aaroni said.