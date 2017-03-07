Zim designer dresses Canadian plus-size model

Share this article:

HARARE - United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean designer Adel Kaseke counts among her star-spangled clients Hollywood celebrities who include Being Mary Jane actress Brely Evans and Deja Dee, who plays the role of Mrs Caroline Davis on the television series Criminal Minds.

The ambitious Kaseke, whose clothing label CurvySwan is dedicated to plus-size women, has now roped in Uganda-born Canadian model Esther Nagawa (35) as part of her efforts to broaden the international appeal of her designs.

“CurvySwan celebrates women with curves so to get Esther into my designs was phenomenonal. She is popular and loved all over the world as can be shown by the love accorded to her on social media.

“As a fashion designer I wanted a piece of this magnificent human being. I am very happy because I have gained yet another famous sister,” said Kaseke.

The celebrated Zimbabwean designer, who entered the Guinness World Records in February 2014 for making the world’s largest corset, wants her label to continue getting the endorsement of popular personalities.

“I love to work with famous figures like Esther. I love to see them in my brand because it impacts the brand in a positive way and create awareness and traffic to both my shop and social media accounts,” she said.

For Nagawa, being dressed by CurvySwan is a big opportunity for her to promote a rising African brand on the international market.

“Adel is a very talented designer and I am honoured to expose her designs to a wider market. Working with African designers is something I enjoy doing. I am happy to expose their talents on the international scene.

“Adel’s designs are well thought-out, wearable and beautiful. Her pieces are unique while her fabrics are soft on the skin. You can dress them up and dress them down. She has a large variety of choices you can use for different occasions like work, casual or formal wear,” the Ugandan model told the Daily News on Sunday.

She added that Adel’s designs have played a part in helping her meet her objectives of promoting plus-size models.

“Plus size models are a new phenomenon in the modelling world. Designers are beginning to recognise that there is money to be made in the plus-size world.

“We are not yet well-represented in the modelling industry but plus-size entertainers are beginning to come to the forefront and campaign for representation in the entertainment and modelling industry,” said the popular model, adding that the most women in the world belong to the plus-size market.

“Although the plus-size industry is fairly new I am confident that eventually the fashion world will realise we are here to stay and we may be plus-size but we also love to look beautiful and sexy.

“It is also common knowledge now that most women on the planet are not a size two. We are slowly breaking into the industry and although there is still work to be done, I believe we are gaining prominence.

“I believe I am doing the best I can in the industry and I do get a good amount of work,” said the Toronto-based mother of three.

Nagawa ventured into plus-size modelling a decade ago when she left her homeland and settled in Canada.

“I model mostly for companies and businesses that carry plus-size pieces. I also model for various individual designers from Canada, the United States of America and the United Kingdom,” she said.