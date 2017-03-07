Zim boxers pummelled in Zambia

Share this article:

HARARE - The poor state of local boxing was once again brought to the fore after a Zimbabwean team was thoroughly outclassed by Zambian boxers in Lusaka over the weekend in an international amateurs’ tournament.

Out of the eight boxers that participated in different categories in a tournament that involved the two countries, only two – Brandon Dani and Freeman Mabongwei – emerged victorious, a damning indictment to the country’s sport.

The tournament was organised by Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) and Mr T35 as part of Charles Manyuchi’s send-off ceremony ahead of his WBC Silver Welterweight title defence against Qudratillo Abduqaxorov on March 25 at OCBC Arena in Singapore.

Boxing trainer and promoter Clyde Musonda said the performance by local boxers in Zambia at the weekend is a reflection of how the sport has sunk in the country.

“Boxing has gone down in the country from the administration down to the boxers,” Musonda said.

“It appears the state of the sport has however continued to deteriorate each day. What happened in Zambia was bad seeing those we call best boxers losing to Under20 Zambian boxers.

“Things have changed drastically to our amateur boxers starting from administration and training. Coaches we have in amateur most of them are not qualified to impart the basics of boxing especially if one watches those we call national champions.

Musonda, who is who is also the director of Deltaforce Boxing Academy, added: “The newly elected amateur board is quiet despite being appointed over a year ago when they are supposed to be putting structures in place. It is their duty to make sure that boxing spread to all provinces so that we can have more youth participating in boxing.

“If we fail as amateurs there is no way we can produce quality boxers in the professional boxing. If we look back during our time as amateur boxers we represented the country winning medals.”

Musonda further highlighted the need by the government to work with the Zimbabwe Amateur Federation (Zaf) to avail resources to provinces.

“The Sports ministry must work hand in hand with the Zaf in ensuring there is equipment to provinces as well as conducting workshop training of coaches, officials among other things,” Musonda said.

“There are more Charles Manyuchis in Zimbabwe but there has to be a defined way of doing things for us to realise them.”

Full Results: Davy Mwale (Zambia) 3, Freeman Hungwe (Zimbabwe) 0; Evaristo Mulenga (Zambia) 3, Hassan Milanzi (Zimbabwe) 0; Simon Ngoma (Zambia) 3, Wiseman Tshoma (Zimbabwe) 0; Emmanuel Ngoma (Zambia) 3, Evens Hasavihwe (Zimbabwe) 0; Rodwell Ngulube (Zambia) KO Perkins Chingono (Zimbabwe); Ben Sakutamba (Zambia) 1, Brandon Dani (Zimbabwe) 3; Nowa Mumba (Zambia) 1, Freeman Mabongwei (Zimbabwe) 2.