Zanu PF stifles Khupe's aid efforts

BULAWAYO - MDC deputy president Thokozani Khupe has expressed disgust at the frustrating moves made by government officials when she tried to donate to floods victims in Sipepa, Tsholothso.

The former deputy premier said she was made to wait a long time, “pushed back and forth,” before she was allowed to make her donation on Saturday.

“When we arrived at Sipepa Hospital, it took us more than an hour to donate our food and other necessities,” Khupe told the Daily News.

“We were told to go through the DA (district administrator)’s office or the Resident minister,” she said, adding that “we almost came back with our donations”.

Khupe said “the sad reality is they are politicising a humanitarian situation. People must be above politics when dealing with such issues”, further claiming that “one of the police officers was even wearing a Zanu PF T-shirt”.

Tsholotsho villagers were left in dire straits after Cyclone Dineo-induced floods ravaged the area, destroying homes and crops.

Government has since appealed for international assistance to help provide food, temporary shelter and clothing for the more than 1 500 people affected.

At least 240 people have been killed, 128 people injured, while about 1 576 others remain marooned following the floods, according to Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

Khupe, accompanied by MDC MPs Ruth Labode and Nomvula Mguni, donated blankets, maize-meal, cooking oil and salt.

She said “the situation is dire and urgent attention is required to restore the lives of the affected”.

“Government must learn to learn from previous experience. We had a similar problem in 2001 and this time around government was supposed to be more than ready to deal with the situation,” Khupe said.

And in a rare show of support, Tsholotsho North Zanu PF legislator Jonathan Moyo thanked her for the donation.

“Thank you . . . Khupe for your donation,” he tweeted.