Warriors' coach dilemma

Share this article:

HARARE - Since former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa’s contract came to an end last month, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has been searching for a replacement.

Already some names that have been speculated to be interested in the job include former Warriors captain Bruce Grobbelaar, Dutchman Pieter de Jongh, Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya and AmaZulu gaffer Joey Antipas.

However, attracting a top quality coach is going to be a difficult task for Zifa considering their precarious financial situation.

The association currently sits on a $7 million debt which dates back to the days of Cuthbert Dube’s tenure at 53 Livingstone Avenue.

Pasuwa, who was on a $7 000 per-month contract, went for over nine months without receiving his salary.

The former Dynamos coach is also owed a $20 000 bonus for leading the warriors to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Football is now a professional sport with high-calibre coaches now only going where the money is and it will be a coup in the event Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa is able to pull this off.

During his time with Algeria, Christian Gourcuff was probably the highest paid coach on the continent with a $70 000 per month deal.

Former Ivory Coast coach Michel Dussuyer, who also quit after the 2017 Afcon finals, was on a $58 000 monthly deal.

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant was earning $50 000 per month at the Black Stars.

Hector Cuper, who guided the Pharaohs of Egypt to a second place finish at the Afcon finals in Gabon, earns $30 000 per month.

Before he was sacked, Shakes Mashaba was earning R450 000 as Bafana Bafana coach.

Former Bafana coach Carlos Parreira earned R1,8 million per month.

While these coaches took home hefty salaries they also smiled all the way to the bank as they were entitled to lucrative winning bonuses and various other pecks.

These foreign coaches also have high demands as they come in with their backroom staff comprising assistant coaches, analysts, fitness trainers, doctors, physios and dieticians.

All these other professionals do not come cheap as they demand high salaries due to the specialised work they do behind the scenes.

Due to Zifa’s parsimonious stance it would be going against trend if they are to appoint a capable foreign coach for the Warriors.

Even Antipas has a lucrative deal at Usuthu where he is reportedly earning R170 000 per month.

Although he is coaching a First Division side in South Africa, Antipas is earning close to double what Pasuwa was getting as the Warriors coach.

It would take an impressive offer from Zifa to entice the former Motor Action and Chicken Inn coach to leave his post in Durban and return to take charge of the Warriors.

Luring Ndiraya from Ngezi will not be an easy task either as the Castle Lager Premiership side are one of the best paying clubs in the top flight.

Backed by the wealth of Zimplats, Ngezi are building an exciting project and for Ndiraya to walk away from such an ambitious club will take a big carrot from Zifa to turn his head.

Although there is only three months before the Warriors get back into action in the 2018 African Nations Championships qualifiers, Zifa should take the next step carefully in this recruitment exercise.

There is a great danger that Zimbabwe might end up with another Valinhos or Paulo Jorge Silva type of coach.

These two coaches had a questionable track record and in the end they caused more harm to Zimbabwean football than good.

The Warriors were expelled from the 2018 Russia World Cup qualifiers after Zifa failed to pay Valinhos his outstanding salaries dating back to 2008.

Silva lasted only five league games as Dynamos coach last year but the club is still yet to recover from the chaos the Portuguese caused during that short-lived spell.