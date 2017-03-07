Fuz happy with progress

Share this article:

HARARE - The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) is pleased with the results of their Players Out of Contract Training Camp held at the start of the year.

The programme has already yielded fruit with Highlanders signing Tambwe Kalunga ahead of the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Kalunga, who was on the books of relegated side Border Strikers last season, took part in the Fuz camp in Bulawayo where he managed to attract the attention of Highlanders.

Since then the forward from the Democratic Republic of Congo has been training with the Bulawayo giants and last week put pen to paper to become the club’s latest signing together with Manuel Esono Obiang Buale from Equatorial Guinea.

Fuz president Desmond Maringwa said: “One of the things which is important is identifying that the training camp can help the players in a lot of ways. Not only in terms of helping them securing playing contracts there are also other areas we touch on.

“As much as we give the players opportunities to earn contracts, we also do workshops with them regarding fitness levels, match-fixing and various other aspects. This helps the players be better prepared individuals when they eventually sign contracts with clubs.”

In 2015, Fuz saw a total of eight players being signed by different teams in the Premier League and the first division league.

In 2016, the number increased to 10 being signed locally.

This year the transfer window is still active and many more players who took part in the training camp might end up getting deals with local clubs.

While Fuz is trying their best to improve the working conditions of local players, there is still a great deal of progress still to be made by local teams.

“It’s always a challenge the way clubs are treating their players. There are so many clubs that are making players sign substandard contracts out there,” Maringwa said.

“In terms of player welfare, we just hope that our clubs become more professional in how they handle their business.”

There are, however, some positives for the union ahead of the 2017 season.

“We are encouraged by the fact that our lobbying has seen the City of Harare removing the artificial turf at Rufaro Stadium and reverting back to natural grass,” he said.

“The artificial turf was causing a lot of injuries to our players which had seen their careers short-lived.

“We just hope we can see more improvements in the playing surfaces of all the stadia around the country.”