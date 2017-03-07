Farayi Mungoshi dedicates award to ailing father

Share this article:

HARARE - Farayi Mungoshi has dedicated his maiden National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) gong to his father, Charles Mungoshi, 69, who urgently requires urgent medical attention to correct a botched operation he underwent last year.

Farai’s book “Behind the Wall Everywhere” landed the Outstanding First Creative Published Works Award while his mother, Jesesi, won the Outstanding Actress Award for her role in the ZBC-TV series “Muzita Rababa.”

“The two awards were a rare dose of good news. He watched the awards on television at home and from what I hear he cried tears of joy,” he told the Daily News.

Ironically, Mungoshi senior was initially against his son becoming a writer.

“When my parents first found out that I had fallen in love with writing they discouraged me why because of the hard lives that writers generally lead. They didn’t want me to go down that same path but later on I decided to write for film and television,” said Farai, adding that his parents gradually accepted that he was destined to follow in their footsteps and venture into the arts.

“My first television series came in 1998 called “More Money More Problem.” From that time my father would discuss with me about film and script –writing.”

Despite landing a Nama with his very first book, Farai won’t be releasing his second book anytime soon.

“I really don’t wanna give you a date when I will release my second book. I already have another book. In fact I wrote it before “Behind the Wall Everywhere.” It is still a manuscript; I need to work on it.

“Right now I am working on a film and I will only get back to writing books after I am done with the movie. I have already directed the film, it’s in editing.

The name of the film is “Makunun'unu Maodzamoyo” because it is based on Charles Mungoshi's first book. I adapted the story for film,” he said.

The multi-talented writer is happy with the way his two passions-films and books-complement each other.

“They feed off each other. Critics that have read my book say they see my film side in it. The fact that I got an award will boost my confidence in writing novels,” he said.

Farai is hopeful that the Nama award is the first of many that his father will witness and celebrate.

“We are hopeful that his health will get better. He is supposed to be treated here in Zimbabwe. It is not us (the Mungoshi family) who are spearheading the fund-raising campaign. Some artists came together with Zimbo Jam to spearhead the initiative.

“A shunt that was inserted by doctors to drain water from his brain is not working and as such water is building up in his brain. The corrective operation has to be done urgently,” he said.