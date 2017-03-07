Cremer's wife jumps to cricket team's defence

Share this article:

HARARE - Having been stung by the critical criticism the Zimbabwe cricket team got form ex-players after the defeat to Afghanistan, captain Graeme Cremer’s wife Merna come to the defence of her man his players on social media.

Zimbabwe were dismissed 54 all out in the final ODI against the Asians at Harare Sports Club last week and in the process lost the series 2-3.

The defeat caused a stir on the social media with former captain Stuart Carlisle taking to his Facebook account with a post that read: “Yet another new low for Zim cricket.”

The post was met with mixed reactions drawing serious backlash from ex-skipper Brendan Taylor who responded by posting Carlisle’s average career statics.

“These stats should back up his statement. Ex-players and commentators always sit back and chip away because it’s easy watching from the comfort of their homes or from a commentary box but forget how tough it can be in the middle,” Taylor posted.

Another ex-top order batsman Mark Vermulen took aim at Taylor for leaping in defence of the non-performing team

However, Merna, an ardent supporter of Zimbabwe cricket entered the fray advising Carlisle to take a more responsible approach by engaging the said players directly in their inboxes instead of denigrating them in public.

“Unfortunately the public humiliation rooted from Carlisle’s post, which was not directed to one, but to many,” Merna wrote.

“There comes a time where players and supporters have to stand up for themselves and their team. Brendan (Taylor) has every right to speak his mind and back his post. He is passionate about his sport and his fellow team mates. Refreshing to see.

“Yes the loss was disappointing, but no one feels that more than the players. So why kick a man when he’s down as Carlisle did? Carlisle has posted one too many negative posts about ZC and the players, this is not the first.

“He is connected with one or two of these players on FB, so understandably, it is seen as extremely disrespectful when he publicises such negative posts (as an ex Zim cricketer), in such a way that ridicules or insults.

“Instead why not private message and maybe encourage or sympathise directly with one or two players he knows personally, the gentlemen way, the ethical way (again seeing he is an ex Zim cricketer) or why not post something when they do win, and not always when they lose?”

Taylor’s wife Kelly Anne was impressed with Merna’s post.

“And this is why you...and your hubby, our captain Graeme Cremer are one damn successful beautiful couple,” Kelly Anne posted.

Batsman Sikandar Raza also queried the sincerity of the ex- players.

“Where were these guys when the boys took five wickets for five runs? Where were they when the boys came from 2-0 down to make it 2-2?” Raza asked.

United Kingdom-based former cricketer Patrick Gada came with a different angle laying the blame squarely on the ZC leadership.

“Gentlemen and ladies please let’s not forget the common enemy in the corrupt, incompetent ZC regime. I am fighting the ZC crooks as you speak and let’s not defend ZC at all,” Gada posted.

“Yes the players are failing with the bat but ZC has the biggest hand in all Zimbabwe cricket failures and demise.

“To date they are still getting away with abysmal administration and stealing of money and because of that worse results will follow on the green. Carlisle and many of us were affected and abused by ZC, many more will soon realise that...let’s unite against the common enemy in the incompetent ZC regime. ”